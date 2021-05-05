Seffner man wins $1 million jackpot 2 years after winning $500K

The Florida Lottery says he bought the winning ticket from a Citgo gas station.

SEFFNER, Fla. — A man is nearly $1 million richer after claiming the top prize of a scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery says.

And, his win comes two years after he won $500,000 from another scratch-off game.

According to a release, 64-year-old Michael Landcaster of Seffner won the top prize of the CASH CLUB scratch-off game. He chose to get his winnings in a one-time lump-sum payment of $880,000.

The Florida Lottery says Landcaster bought the winning ticket from a Seffner Citgo located at 930 West U.S. Highway 92. The gas station will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

Landcaster won the top $500,000 prize two years ago while playing the $500,000 JACKPOT MULTIPLIER scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery says the CASH CLUB scratch-off game has 10 top prizes of $1 million. Tickets sell for $10.