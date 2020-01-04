TAMPA, Fla. — If you have ventured outside recently, even to just run an errand, then you know the amount of traffic out on our roadways is way down.

So, the Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority is taking advantage of that lighter traffic.

Beginning Wednesday night, they are expanding construction hours along the Selmon Expressway and its huge connector project along Gandy Boulevard.

That could impact the project and traffic but also raises some questions about how construction workers will protect themselves from potential exposure to COVID-19 while working even longer hours in groups.

The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority says traffic has dropped by about half in recent weeks. With far fewer cars on the road, the Expressway Authority is expanding the hours of lane closures and construction.

Along the expressway where the center median safety project had seen lane closures between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., expect those to now occur from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Closures and detours along Gandy Boulevard where the overhead connector is being built will also see expanded hours. Instead of eight-hour overnight shifts between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., construction workers will now work 12-hour shifts -- between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

“It allows you to get some stuff done that you might have had to of left til the end of the project. You’ll be able to get some stuff done earlier,” said the Expressway Authority’s Sue Chrzan.

It might also be welcome news for people with businesses along Gandy Boulevard, who had recently been told the connector project was about six months behind schedule.

Governor Ron DeSantis says he thinks other infrastructure projects should consider doing the same thing.

“Because when you’re doing those on busy roads it causes all a lot of problems. Well, those roads are a little longer busy,” said Gov. DeSantis. “If that’s gonna be the case for the next month and we are going to need to, need to make use of that time.”

Of course, those expanded hours also raise concerns about the amount of exposure construction workers have to the COVID-19 virus.

The Associated General Contractors of America released a statement saying in part, “Halting construction activity will do more harm than good for construction workers, community residents and the economy. Construction firms are already acting to ensure the safety and health of their employees in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.“

The Expressway Authority says its contractors are also monitoring workers‘ health, and they’re taking the same -- if not more safety precautions -- as those working other essential jobs.

“The same thing that other workers are trying to do,” said Chrzan, “You know, the distancing. The masks. The disinfectant. They are outside. They don’t necessarily work in an office where they all touch the same thing. They are wearing gloves most of the time.”

The Expressway Authority says the traffic reduction has also given them a chance to catch up on reading and processing their backlog of toll-by-plate photo images

The expanded hours on the Selmon Expressway projects will be in place indefinitely, at least until they see traffic volume start to pick back up again.

