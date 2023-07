FHP said no injuries were reported.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A semi-truck carrying food caught fire early Saturday morning while traveling south on Interstate 75 in Hillsborough County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the fire happened around 6:04 a.m. near milepost 272 when the trailer's brakes caught fire and spread throughout the trailer.

The incident shut down the southbound lanes of I-75 for a few hours.