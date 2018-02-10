A tractor-trailer lost control and fell off an I-75 overpass onto another vehicle on Fowler Avenue in Tampa, killing at least one person in the other vehicle and shutting down both roadways in both directions.

The semi-truck burst into flames, and live video from the scene showed smoke was still coming from the crash site late Tuesday afternoon. At least four other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to firefighters.

Hillsborough Fire Rescue said five patients have been treated and transported, including the driver of the tractor-trailer who suffered serious injuries.

Aeromed airlifted one person to the hospital.

Firefighters, Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies and FHP crews have all responded to the scene.

Bridge engineers from the Department of Transportation are working to determine if the damage the bridge sustained is bad enough to keep it closed.

In the meantime, drivers are being urged to avoid the area altogether. FHP says drivers should instead consider using US-301 and US-41.

The truck was hauling tomatoes, which were left scattered all over the roadway.

FHP will handle the crash investigation.

