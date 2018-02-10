A tractor-trailer lost control and fell off an I-75 overpass onto another vehicle on Fowler Avenue in Tampa, killing one person in the other vehicle.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a vehicle entered the ramp onto northbound I-75, then lost control and spun across the interstate. It entered the path of the semi, and the two vehicles collided.

The semi crashed into the median wall and went off the overpass. The tractor part struck a vehicle that was eastbound on Fowler. The tractor part fell off the overpass and collided with a westbound vehicle.

One of the semi's axles separated and entered the southbound lanes of I-75, where it struck a southbound vehicle.

The semi-truck burst into flames.

The driver who was killed was an adult male, FHP said.

Hillsborough Fire Rescue said five patients have been treated and transported, including the driver of the tractor-trailer who suffered serious injuries. None of their injuries were considered life-threatening

Aeromed airlifted one person to the hospital.

Firefighters, Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies and FHP crews have all responded to the scene.

FHP will handle the crash investigation.

Bridge engineers from the Department of Transportation are working to determine if the damage the bridge sustained is bad enough to keep it closed. As of the most recent update, Fowler Avenue is expected to remain closed for several hours, and I-75 northbound will remain closed while investigators are working.

Two outside lanes of southbound I-75 have reopened, but the inside lanes remain closed. Northbound I-75 reopened about 8:45 p.m.

Fowler Avenue is expected to remain closed through the night.

In the meantime, drivers are being urged to avoid the area altogether. FHP says drivers should instead consider using US-301 and US-41.

The truck was hauling tomatoes, which were left scattered all over the roadway.

DETOURS FOR I-75 in #Tampa: Anyone coming from north of the Apex will want to use I-275 to head south. Other options if you're coming from elsewhere are Bruce B Downs Blvd, 56th St, Nebraska Ave, Florida Ave, and US-301. — 10 News Traffic (@10NewsTraffic) October 2, 2018

