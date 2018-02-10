A semi-truck has fallen off an I-75 northbound overpass onto Fowler Avenue in Tampa, shutting down both roadways in both directions.

Live video from the scene showed smoke and flames coming from the truck.

Firefighters, Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies and Florida Highway Patrol officials have responded to the scene. Early indications suggest a driver may have cut off the big rig, according to emergency crews.

Bridge engineers from the Department of Transportation were dispatched to figure out if the bridge sustained structural damage.

It's not immediately clear how many people may have been injured in the crash.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area altogether.

