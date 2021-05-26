x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Local News

Seminole man wins $1 million from scratch-off game

Roger Smith, 56, purchased the scratch-off from Sadid Food Mart on Ridge Road.
Credit: Florida Lottery

SEMINOLE, Fla. — One Pinellas County man just turned $20 into $1 million. 

Roger Smith, 56, claimed the $1 million prize from the 200X THE CASH scratch-off game. He has chosen to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $890,000.00. 

Credit: Florida Lottery

Smith purchased the scratch-off from Sadid Food Mart on Ridge Road in Seminole, which will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The $20 game launched in September of last year and has a 1-in-2.96 odds of winning, according to the Florida Lottery.

According to a press release, scratch-off games account for 75 percent of ticket sales and generated more than $1 billion for the lottery's Educational Enhancement Trust Fund for 2019-20. 

Related Articles

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter