Deputies: Man arrested after attacking person pumping gas in Seminole

SEMINOLE, Fla. — Deputies say they have arrested a man who attacked someone while they were pumping gas in Seminole.
Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says the attack happened 7:25 p.m. on Tuesday at a BP gas station near Park Boulevard and 83rd Street north in Seminole.
According to detectives, a 50-year-old man was pumping gas into his car when Zachary Pierson, 29, hit him from behind with an object. When the man fell to the ground, investigators say Pierson continued hitting him.
Eventually, he was able to drive away and call authorities. The sheriff's office says he suffered multiple skull fractures, a brain bleed, a shattered jaw and a bruised lung.
Deputies arrested Pierson Thursday after the man was able to identify him. According to investigators, the two know each other.
Pierson is currently being held at the Pinellas County Jail and charged with one count of attempted murder and felony criminal mischief.
