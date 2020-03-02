TAMPA, Fla. — Looking for work? The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tampa is looking to fill 500 jobs.

Positions are available in the areas of beverage, cash operations, culinary, guest services, housekeeping, custodial, restaurant outlets, maintenance, security and stewarding.

Candidates are asked to bring a copy of their resume, a valid ID, a social security card and if required, a work authorization. They should also dress to for interviews.

The job fair is from 9 a.m. until noon Monday at the Hard Rock Event Center on 5223 North Orient Road.

It is highly recommended to show up early as this is a first-come, first-serve event.

You can also apply here to speed up the hiring process.

