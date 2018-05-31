TAMPA, Fla. – A court-appointed psychologist is expected to reveal Thursday morning whether suspected Seminole Heights serial killer Howell Donaldson III is mentally fit to stand trial.

Defense attorneys wrote in a court document they believe their client suffers from a mental illness, and does not have the capacity to move forward with the case at the time.

If Donaldson is determined to be mentally unfit for trial, he could be sent to a hospital for rehabilitation. The case would resume once doctors and lawyers believe his mental state has improved.

