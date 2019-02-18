Residents living at a Pinellas Park adult community say they may as well be under quarantine.

For the past several days, many people living at the Bayside Terrace Apartments along Highway 19 in Pinellas Park say they have been forced to stay in their rooms thanks to the spread of a potentially dangerous virus.

It’s gotten so bad that’s it’s already sent several people to the hospital.

10News Reporter Eric Glasser spoke with the health department about what’s going on inside the Bayside Terrace Apartments along US 19.

“A lot of people have been pretty sick with it,” said Susan Lynch, a resident at Bayside Terrace. “First time I’ve been out like this in about a week.”

Residents at the independent and assisted living facility have been in her words – quarantined - because of the nasty virus. Lynch says so far she hasn’t been affected, but several of her neighbors have.

“The paramedics have been there every day,” Lynch said.

There’s now a sign posted near the entrance strongly suggesting visitors stay out.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

“Attention,” it reads, “We currently have a contagious virus in the community. We sternly suggest that no one come into the community who doesn’t work here or is not a medical professional.”

Lynch said: “Oh, people can come in, but they have to be searched and wear a gown and a mask, and all of that stuff so they can get into see you.”

A manager at the property said she could not comment on camera but confirmed they are dealing with a virus. Several people had gotten sick, she confirmed -- a few even taken to the hospital.

Workers wouldn’t say what type of virus they were dealing with but said it usually takes about a week to run its course.

Maggie Hall, a spokesperson with the Pinellas Health Department says they can’t release many details, but they confirm they’re monitoring the issue, and working with the facility to contain the spread of the virus.

“I can confirm that we are working with this facility. And, we are going to make sure the cases are controlled,” said Maggie Hall, a spokesperson for the state health department in Pinellas County.

Hall says they can’t release many details, but they confirm they’re helping Bayside Terrace manage and contain the outbreak.

A Bayside representative says it’s been several days, so they hope they’re now on the tail end of the problem.

Residents hope that’s the case.

If they’re lucky they’ve only been confined to their rooms. Those not so lucky have gotten sick. Given the advanced age of many of those living at the property, that can quickly become more than an inconvenience.

“Because they could have other health conditions or be taking medications that depress their immune system. So, sure it’s a concern,” Hall said.

The Pinellas health department confirms there’s no official quarantine. While not being specific, they also confirm it’s a type of virus which usually runs its course in about a week.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.