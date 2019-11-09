CLEARWATER, Fla. — The attacks on September 11 resonate in some way with every single American. Whether you lost a loved one, watched news coverage in terror, or were born years later, you've been taught to never forget that day.
For Elyse Van Breemen, never forgetting comes naturally every single day. That's because her sister died on one of the planes on 9/11.
In a memorial booklet, Van Breeman shared some of her memories from that day.
...a half hour later, the phone rang again. “I’m truly sorry,” Jonathan said, “It’s been confirmed. Your sister Myra, was on the first plane that flew into the World Trade Center.”
Days passed. I was in a daze. Of course I asked, “How’s Mom? How is she taking it? How’s Deborah? How is everybody?” Myra had been the baby sister I had wished for on my eighth birthday. I had bathed her, taken her for walks, helped her and loved her. Then I grew up and moved away. We lived in different towns and I rarely saw her.
What could I do? When people leave, you give them a going-away present. What could I give her now, after this?
