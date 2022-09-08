'I don’t want a plea deal': Family wants suspects in 4-year-old Kentucky girl's death to face trial

During the pre-trial conference, the judge asked both the prosecution and defense if they are both still on track for a trial on Jan. 31.

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — The suspects charged in the disappearance and death of a young Shelby County girl were back in front of a judge Monday with the family watching in the courtroom.

Four-year-old Serenity McKinney’s mother, Catherine “Abby” McKinney and her boyfriend Dakota Hill, have been charged with murder and abuse of a corpse.

During the pre-trial conference, the judge asked both the prosecution and defense if they are both still on track for a trial on Jan. 31.

Attorneys said while they are still waiting on some DNA evidence from Kentucky State Police lab reports, the answer for now is yes.

McKinney and Hill have been behind bars at the Bullitt County Jail for months and seemed to be cooperative during the conference.

However, the judge reminded defense attorneys if they intend on negotiating a potential plea agreement, the next couple of months would be that time.

The next hearing is scheduled to take place Jan. 30, a day before the trial.

After Monday’s hearing, Melody Roller who is Serenity’s paternal grandmother, said their family is praying this case goes in front of a jury.

“I’m battling on forgiveness with them both and I realize that I’m not ready to forgive yet,” she said. “I don’t want a plea deal. I want this to go before 12 people. I want the justice system to work in the proper way.”

WHAS11 News spoke with Bullitt County Coroner Dave Billings via telephone. His office confirmed in August that Serenity’s DNA matched the body found months prior and returned her to the family.

He said the manner of the death remains inconclusive but did say Serenity had multiple broken bones when she was found.

For the murder charges, McKinney and Hill both face anywhere from 20 to 50 years in prison or a life sentence if convicted.

An effort to consolidate their cases was remanded, meaning they will continue to be tried separately.

