Service dog missing after owner suffers seizure

Nate Fasolst is begging for the public’s help in finding his lost service dog “Digity” after the chihuahua mix disappeared during one of his seizures last week.

LARGO, Fla. — Nate Fasolst and his service dog “Digity” are inseparable.

Fasolst suffers from seizures and not only is his 14-pound chihuahua mix able to alert him when a seizure is about to happen but, in some cases, he can even help prevent it from happening altogether.

"He is able to calm and comfort me which sometimes keeps the seizure from happening," said Fasolst.

Last week while the two were at a strip mall in Largo, Fasolst says he lost consciousness after suffering another seizure.

"I started feeling dizzy so I sat down on the curb. The last thing I remember was Digity licking my face," said Fasolst.

When he woke up, the manager of one of the nearby stores had run out to help, but Digity was nowhere to be found.

"He never leaves my side. He wouldn’t cross the street on his own. He just doesn’t do that," said Fasolst.

He says Digity has now been missing for over a week.

It’s unclear if the dog ran off or was taken, but now Fasolst is doing whatever he can to have his trusted companion returned.

For the past week, he’s been searching around the shopping center off East Bay and US-19 in Largo where Digity disappeared. He’s asked businesses in the plaza to check their surveillance video but so far, no success.

"All their cameras are pointing in towards the store," said Fasolst who has even contacted the Largo Police Department.

"When I first called, they laughed and said he doesn’t handle lost dogs."

He says when he told the dispatcher it was a service dog they agreed to send out an officer to take a report.

Now, the owner of a local pet rescue is stepping in to help raise money for a reward in hopes the money might compel someone to come forward.

"Already we are starting to get lots of tips," said Jamie McKnight, owner of Pawlicious Poochie Pet Rescue.

McKnight says she offered up $600 of her own money to help boost the reward, which was then matched by her employer, a local real estate brokerage. The reward is now up to $1,600 dollars for Digity’s safe return.

"No questions asked," said McKnight. "We just want to dog back."

Digity is a brown-colored chihuahua mix, with a distinctive “snaggletooth” on his bottom left jaw. His owner says he is not fixed and was last seen wearing his red service dog vest which includes a license with Fasolst’s phone number engraved on the back.

Anyone with information can contact the owner, or Pawlicious Poochie Pet Rescue on the non-profits Facebook page or by telephone at 727-430-2491.

