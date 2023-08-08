Service suspended for Anna Maria Island's 'Monkey Bus' after insurance spike

Monkey Bus owner Sally Dirbas said her insurance company reclassified her business and her rate went from $2,000 to $18,000 a month.

Example video title will go here for this video

ANNA MARIA, Fla. — A community staple on Anna Maria Island has suspended business.

For 14 years, the colorful "Monkey Buses" have shuttled countless people through Anna Maria Island, asking only for tips.

"We're a small mom-and-pop business," Owner Sally Dirbas said. "We would put every money, every cent that the monkey bus made right back into the monkey bus."

But last week, Dirbas parked her fleet indefinitely. She said she could no longer afford the insurance on her fleet of eight buses.

"I've done everything I could to keep it running as long as it can," Dirbas said.

It began with rising fuel and maintenance costs, then she said her insurance rate spiked from roughly $2,000 a month to $18,000.

"When it got hiked up, tips for trips couldn't even come close to paying that every month," Dirbas said.

Now, as she searches for a new policy, she's forced to consider changing the "tips for trips" business model and begin charging $5 per rider.

"I don't want to do that. Everyone loves the tips for trips model," Dirbas said.

However, if she cannot find a new insurance policy that will match her original one, she said, "We either have to start charging the $5 or we get our sponsorships up, or hopefully, a grant."

The only option she won't consider is keeping her bus doors shut forever.

"If we could have been back in the buses, we would have been back in the buses yesterday," Dirbas said.