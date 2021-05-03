Services set for Indiana Air Force pilot killed in crash

First Lieutenant Scot Wayne Ames Jr., 24, died last month after his jet crashed near Montgomery, Alabama.

PEKIN, Ind. — NOTE: The video above is from a previous report by WHAS on the community remembering First Lieutenant Scot Wayne Ames Jr.

Services will be held this weekend for an Indiana Air Force pilot killed in a crash in February.

First Lieutenant Scot Wayne Ames Jr., 24, died last month after his jet crashed near Montgomery, Alabama. A student pilot from Japan also died in the crash. The Air Force is still investigating what happened.

According to his obituary:

Scot enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, playing sports, hiking, shooting guns and bows, and (most importantly) flying. Scot touched countless lives and will be remembered most by his “beautiful” mustache, positive attitude, infectious smile and laugh, “damn good-lookin’ truck”, and ability to live life to the fullest each and every day.

Scot will be forever missed and loved by the ones he left behind, but Scot would want us all to “search every day for something that burns that fire in your chest to wake up every morning running faster, pushing further, and working harder than the day prior.”

Ames and his wife Audra were newlyweds. Friends of Scot and Audra created a GoFundMe account.

Visitation for Ames will be held from 1-6 p.m. on March 6 and noon-2 p.m. on March 7 at Eastern High School Gymnasium in Pekin, Indiana. The funeral service will follow the visitation on March 7.