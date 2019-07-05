TAMPA, Fla. — Fourteen passengers were taken to the hospital as a precaution after a British Airways flight encountered severe turbulence on its way from London to Tampa.

Flight 2167 was heading from Gatwick Airport to Tampa International Airport on Sunday when the Boeing 777-200 aircraft found some unusually bumpy skies that shook the jet. The cabin crew rushed to check on passengers who were hurt.

“Safety is always our number one priority, and our cabin crew did everything they could to look after our customers after experiencing unexpected severe turbulence," British Airways wrote in a statement. "They asked paramedics to meet the aircraft and some customers were examined by medical staff as a precaution.”

A video clip that appears to have been filmed inside the aircraft shows luggage and other belongings scattered across the aisle.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.