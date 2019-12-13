ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — It will be important to stay weather aware Friday night and into early Saturday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center has Tampa Bay and areas north lying in a "slight risk" for severe weather Friday into Saturday morning.

A line of storms ahead of a cold front moving in late Friday into Saturday morning has the potential to be severe with damaging winds as the primary concern.

This shows the severe weather impacts expected through Friday night into Saturday morning.

Although strong winds are the main threat, small hail and even an isolated tornado can not be ruled out.

It is important to note that while the threat for a tornado is low during this weather event, Florida averages two tornadoes in the month of December.

This graphic highlights the chance of a tornado occurring within 25 miles of any given point. Tampa north has a 5% chance.

Timing for this round of potentially strong storms looks to be between 3 and 6 a.m. This window will likely change, as these storms could arrive a bit earlier.

According to the National Weather Service, here are a few severe weather tips to keep in mind throughout the night:

GET IN - If you are outside, get inside. If you're already inside, get as far into the middle of the building as possible.

- If you are outside, get inside. If you're already inside, get as far into the middle of the building as possible. GET DOWN - Get underground if possible. If you cannot, go to the lowest floor possible.

- Get underground if possible. If you cannot, go to the lowest floor possible. COVER UP - Flying and falling debris are a storm's number one killer. Use pillows, blankets, coats, helmets, etc to cover up and protect your head and body from flying debris.

