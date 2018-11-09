Scammers are pretending to be attractive men and women, convincing people to perform sex acts in video chat rooms, then threatening to share the footage with the victims' family and friends if they don't pay up.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says it's happening to people living around the Tampa Bay area.

Deputies are calling the crime "sextortion" and say -- in some cases -- the scammers really did share revealing video.

Investigators say one of the victims was only 13 years old.

Law enforcement worries teens and young adults might consider self-harm if they fall victim to the scam, especially if they are embarrassed by the incidents and don't have the money to pay the scammers.

Authorities say not to contact people you don't know online.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of this type of crime should call Hernando County Detective Tom Breedlove at 352-754-6830.

