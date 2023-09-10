The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department said Saturday that Zachary Fitzharris, a senior airman, had died.

SEYMOUR, Tenn. — A member of the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department died, according to a post on social media made on Saturday by the fire department.

The fire department said Senior Airman Zachary Thomas Fitzharris had died. He was 27 years old and was a member of the U.S. Air Force, according to his obituary. He was born in Florida in February 1996 his family moved to Tennessee in 2007. He graduated from Seymour High School, and his obituary says he was "instrumental in establishing and running communications during the Smoky Mountain wildfires" in 2016.

"Zach served as a dedicated member of the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department for several years, selflessly putting his life on the line to protect and serve our tri-county community. His bravery, commitment, and dedication to others will remain in our hearts and minds," the post said. "Zach's infectious smile, kind heart, and vibrant spirit brightened the lives of everyone he encountered. He was a true friend, always willing to lend a helping hand and offer words of encouragement."

A receiving of friends for Zachary was from 2 p.m. through 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8, at Seymour Heights Christian Church followed by a service.

He leaves behind his mother, father, and brothers as well as many close friends. His family is asking anyone who wants to contribute and show their love to donate to the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department Capital Campaign, with donations marked in his memory.

"In just 27 years, the impact he left on us is truly immeasurable. He lived his 27 years very dedicated to family, to service and dedicated to folks he never met a day in his life," said Jason Owens, from the Sevier County Sheriff's Office.

He was laid to rest on Monday at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.