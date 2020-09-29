University officials said police are investigating the false report and said the students responsible will be held accountable.

A Houston family is demanding action after they said their daughter, who is a freshman at Stephen F Austin State University, woke up in the middle of the night to police in her dorm room with guns drawn.

Christin Evans, 17, said her roommates and seven other girls falsely accused her of threatening to stab someone with a pair of scissors and police were called.

Evans was ultimately cleared of any wrongdoing, but she said now it's really hard for her to be back on campus.

“I was looking forward to making friends and having a good time on the cheer team. But since this happened, it’s made it really really really hard. So like I said, I’m just taking it one day at a time," Evans said while holding back tears.

Evans family thinks this is a case of swatting -- where people falsely call the police in an attempt to harass someone.

Evans has since moved out of the dorm, but she is still taking classes at the university.

SFA President Dr. Scott Gordon released this statement:

"I have been briefed on the incident that took place on September 14th and want everyone to know that SFA takes this matter very seriously. Filing a false report violates the SFA Code of Conduct and potentially violates the law as well. The investigation and judicial processes take time. I want to urge everyone to withhold judgement until the conclusion of our investigation and process.

I have directed staff to be thorough and keep me apprised throughout this investigation.

Each perpetrator will be dealt with appropriately.

My heart goes out to the young lady who was an innocent victim in this matter. We will do all we can to support her and her family through this heinous ordeal.

We will not have this at SFA!"