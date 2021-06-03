Shake Shack to open first Tampa location next week

The widely popular burger chain is set to open Monday, June 7 at the Midtown Tampa development.

TAMPA, Fla. — Good news for Tampa Bay area burger lovers--Shake Shack is coming to town.

The widely popular burger chain is set to open Monday, June 7 at the Midtown Tampa development and marks Tampa's first-ever Shake Shack location.

The Northeast-based burger joint has amassed a cult-like following for its fresh burgers, crinkle-cut fries, milkshakes, and delicious frozen custard. The company prides itself on making "fresh, simple, high-quality versions of the classics."

The Midtown Tampa Shake Shack will offer indoor and outdoor dining options as well as takeout and delivery via the Shack App.

If you don't believe the hype, you can check it out for yourself from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday on 1011 Gramercy Lane.

The chain has 15 locations around Florida, but the current closest one to Tampa is at the University Town Center shopping complex in Sarasota.

For Pride Month, Shake Shack is offering a special "Pride Shake" that features strawberry and blackberry frozen custard topped with a mango and passion fruit blend, whipped cream, and rainbow glitter.

Five percent of the shake's sales will support The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ youth.

