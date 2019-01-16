The University of South Florida will be hosting the founder and activist of the #MeToo movement on Jan. 22.

Tarana Burke is expected to speak at 8 p.m. in the Marshall Student Center Oval Theater. She is expected to discuss her story as the creator of the international movement that USF is calling, "A powerful message of unity, empathy, and outreach that inspires important healing conversations which support survivors of sexual trauma."

Burke started the #MeToo movement more than 10 years ago to raise awareness about sexual abuse and assault. The hashtag #MeToo turned into a global movement following 2017's sexual abuse allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

The lecture is being offered for free and is open to the public on a first-come, first served basis. Priority seating will be given to USF students.

The event will be held during USF's largest annual community service program, Stampede of Service (SOS). SOS weekend is part of USF's MLK Commemorative Week, held Jan. 18-25.

Click here for a full schedule of events for the program.

