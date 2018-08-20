TAMPA, Fla.-- It was a day of celebration and sharing memories as a community came together to remember Lillia Raubenolt Sunday.

Lillia would have turned two Monday, August 20, but her life was taken by suspected street racers in May.

Lillia was in a stroller being pushed by her mother, 24-year-old Jessica Raubenolt when police say they were making a legal crossing in a pedestrian ramp when they were struck.

PREVIOUS: Mother and child killed by suspected street racers on Bayshore remembered at vigil

On Sunday people decorated the sidewalks near the memorial with rainbows and messages with chalk.

Lillia gave to others and saved lives as an organ donor after she passed away.

