Sheltair breaks ground for construction of new hanger, office complex at Tampa International Airport

This $25 million project has a goal to "meet the growing needs of aircraft operators in the area."

TAMPA, Fla. — Aviation developer Sheltair hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday morning to mark a milestone in the construction of its new 109,000 square foot hangar and office expansion at Tampa International Airport (TPA).

"As a third-generation family business committed to investing in our communities while focusing on meeting and exceeding the needs of the general aviation industry," Sheltair President Lisa Holland said in a statement.

"This new hangar development is testimony to that extraordinary commitment which will add 150 temporary full-time jobs while supporting a vibrant region of commerce and culture."

The new facility will have four state-of-the-art hangars which will range from 14,562 to 33,269 square feet. Each hangar will have build-to-suit office spaces as well.

The company says doors on the hangars will be big enough to make sure all different types of planes, including a large-cabin size aircraft, can fit inside.

"The growth of general aviation and private aircraft operations has been one of the success stories of the past few years, even throughout the pandemic," Tampa International Airport CEO Joe Lopano said in a statement.

"Sheltair has been a wonderful partner in serving this sector of our business and we're thrilled to welcome this major expansion, which we know will be nothing short of spectacular when it opens next year."