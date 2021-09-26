Shelter seeking support after taking in nearly 60 cats

Earlier this week, nearly 60 cats were found in a storage unit near Selinsgrove.

MILLVILLE, Pa. — An animal shelter is asking for help after taking in nearly 60 cats found in a small storage unit in Snyder County.

Animal Resource Center in Bloomsburg took in dozens of cats last week after being found in a 10 by 15-foot storage unit near Hummels Wharf.

Investigators say John Muccio, 62, of Mount Carmel, left the animals there for hours without food or water.

Shelter workers say they were already at capacity before taking in the cats.

Animal Resource Center needs donations, canned food, cleaning products, and other essentials to care for the animals.

Donations of items can be dropped off at the Animal Resource Center's yard sale location at 2877 Skatetown Road in Bloomsburg from Thursday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or at the shelter's location at 80 Hogs Back Road, Millville.

You can also donate items through the shelter's Amazon wishlist.