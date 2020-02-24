SARASOTA, Fla. — A man who was arrested last week on child porn charges was killed Monday morning on I-75, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Gerald Nicolas, 65, ran into the path of a semi-truck around 2:45 Monday morning on Interstate 75 southbound at mile marker 209.

Nicolas was killed.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said Nicolas was arrested Feb. 19 and charged with 50 counts of possession of child pornography.

He was released Thursday on $50,000 bond.

