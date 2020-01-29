TAMPA, Fla. — If you are struggling – or know someone who is – please reach out to the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay at 211 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255.

Tens of million of people each year suffer from mental illness, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

Only half of them will seek help.

In an effort to improve the overall mental health of his first responders, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister has assembled a team of chaplains to counsel deputies and civilian employees who are struggling with mental health and other issues in life.

The volunteer chaplains are made up of local religious leaders from multiple faiths.

They all went through an extensive background and interview process and received training specific to working within a law enforcement agency.

"Being a first responder is an extremely stressful and taxing job. We are working every day to remove the stigma behind asking for help and talking to someone when you're struggling. It's critical that we have support systems like our chaplain program in place," said Chronister.

"Our hearts go out to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, who announced the loss of one of their deputies to suicide this morning, and the family of the deputy. It is heartbreaking anytime we lose one of our own as a law enforcement officer, but especially in such a preventable way. I am pleading with any first responder who is struggling to please speak up and ask for help. It's OK not to be OK."

Deputy Kevin Levi, 42, died Tuesday night from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his home in St. Petersburg.

