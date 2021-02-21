Sheriff: Teen wanted as suspected shooter in young man's death

The young man was shot and killed outside an apartment complex in Tampa Wednesday night.

TAMPA, Fla. — A 16-year-old is wanted as the suspected shooter in a young man's death earlier this week, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies say the teen is wanted for second degree murder with a firearm for the shooting death of a young man Wednesday night.

According to the sheriff's office, the young man was found dead around 8:30 p.m. Feb. 18 outside a duplex at the intersection of E 124th Avenue and N 9th Street.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said the teen is believed to be "armed, dangerous, and on the run."

Deputies say the teen is known to hang around the University area and Sulphur Springs neighborhood in Tampa.

“While this suspect is only a juvenile, we believe he is armed, dangerous, and on the run, and would advise anyone who comes in contact with him to call the Sheriff’s Office immediately,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact detectives by calling 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).”