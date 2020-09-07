Ernest Reed was found Thursday afternoon after the Ross County Sheriff's Office put out information deputies were looking for him.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff's Office said a man who is a suspect in an attempted murder investigation is now in the Ross County Jail.

The sheriff's office issued an alert Thursday morning and said 41-year-old Ernest Reed was wanted after an incident in the 10000 block of State Route 772 earlier that day.

The sheriff's office said they have no other information to share at this time about what happened.

Reed, who the sheriff's office said is also known as "Bigworm", was found around 3:30 p.m. Thursday on Pam Lane, just south of Chillicothe.

He is in custody at the jail on a parole violation and further charges are pending.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Ross County Sheriff's Office at 740-773-1185.