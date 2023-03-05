Shooter's identity accidentally revealed in case of University of Tampa student death

A spokesperson from the Office of the State Attorney says it was an "isolated error."

TAMPA, Fla. — Carson Senfield, 19, was shot and killed last September after he approached a car that his family believes he mistook for his Uber.

Attorney Ralph Fernandez who is representing Senfield's family said getting information has been tough.

“Lately law enforcement doesn’t seem to care in Florida,” he said.

But earlier this week, Fernandez said they were sent the shooter’s name and picture by the Office of the State Attorney, after months of being told this person was protected under Marsy’s Law because of Stand Your Ground.

But the office of the state attorney says sending that information, was actually a mistake.

A spokesperson sent 10 Tampa Bay a statement stating:

“Under Florida law, the shooter, in this case, is viewed as a victim and accordingly is entitled protection under Marsy’s Law. Unfortunately, our office inadvertently released the identity of the person in this case via a public records request and we regret this isolated error. We are addressing this lapse internally to ensure future victims remain protected.”

After receiving the information about the shooter, Fernandez claims, Carson and the shooter actually knew each other. He also claims that in the original meeting with Tampa Police, he asked investigators if the shooter had a “rough past.”

“They said ‘No, clean as a whistle,’” Fernandez said. But Fernandez says background checks revealed the shooter has faced a weapons charge in the past.

Fernandez said this new information has fueled the family’s quest for the truth, as they work to get more information from Tampa Police about what happened that night.

“I’m going to battle it until I quit breathing,” Fernandez said. “If they go low, like TPD in this case, I’m going to go lower than the depths of the sea.”

10 Tampa Bay reached out to Tampa Police Department in regards to claims that they have been limited with the information released to the family—who tell us they still haven’t gotten a look at the police reports.