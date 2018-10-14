TAFT,Tex. -- A spokesperson with the Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed a shooting at a birthday party in Taft has left 4 men dead. Another person who was injured was airlifted to Christus Spohn Shoreline in Corpus Christi.

The dispute reportedly happened at a home in the 500 block of Wilburn Street following an argument between two families during a one-year-old's birthday party Saturday night.

Due to there having been several witnesses at the party, Texas Rangers and DPS have taken over the investigation in order to help the San Patricio Co. Sheriff's Office and Taft P.D., to interview everyone.

There is limited information about possible suspects in this case. Our sister station, KIII, in Corpus Christi is following developments. When they provide updates, we'll include them here.

