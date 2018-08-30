POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- The death of a man who detectives say threatened an Uber driver in Polk County is prompting questions about driver safety.

A driver shot and killed a man who cut him off, got out of his truck and came toward the Uber driver’s car saying he had a pistol. It turned out the man was unarmed, but Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the driver was “1,000 percent right” to shoot the man, calling it a classic “stand your ground” case.

“Good people carry guns, and they will shoot you a lot,” Judd said.

This case makes other Uber drivers worry something like this could happen to them, and they wouldn't have a way to protect themselves. Uber policy prohibits drivers and passengers from having a gun on them.

Without the ability to arm themselves, driver Michael Delamer said they use social media and the radio app Zello to warn fellow drivers about traffic and even unruly or violent passengers.

“We band together just to help each other out because we're all in it for the same thing: to support our families,” he explained.

Delamer said he's never broken Uber’s “no gun” rule, but drivers should have the option.

“I feel that we should have the right to protect our personal space,” he said.

He'd also like to see more safety features to protect drivers, such as background checks on passengers.

For now, he'll have to keep banding together with other drivers, unless Uber changes its policy.

In a statement, Uber said, “We are saddened by this unfortunate incident and will continue to work with police on their investigation,” but declined to answer any questions about whether it would change its policy.

