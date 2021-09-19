1 person dead after shooting at Crystal River's Loft Bar and Grill

Officials say they believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — Citrus County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at The Loft Bar and Grill in Crystal River early Sunday morning.

One person was reported injured and was airlifted for treatment, officials said on Facebook. They were later pronounced dead.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office says that detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are currently investigating the incident.

From preliminary information and evidence already gathered from the scene, officials say they believe this was an isolated incident.

No additional details are available at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Citrus County Sheriff's Office at 352-249-2790 or Citrus County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-269-8477.