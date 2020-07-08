Shooting in Seffner sends 1 to the hospital

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating. Deputies say there are three victims but only one person was shot.

SEFFNER, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a shooting in Seffner sent at least one person to the hospital on Thursday evening.

It happened at 5:30 p.m. on the 5400 block of Williams Road.

Deputies say that there were three victims, but only one of them was shot. That person is at the hospital and is expected to be OK. It's unclear how the other two people were involved or what their condition is.

Law enforcement is still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is expected to release more information.

None of the victims have been identified, and the sheriff's office did not say if it had anyone in custody at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

