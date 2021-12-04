Shop local and help feed children in an upcoming St. Petersburg shopping event

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — You can shop local and help feed local kids at a special event in St. Petersburg’s EDGE District called Spring in the EDGE.
On Sunday, April 18th, dozens of businesses in the EDGE District will be offering special bargains, raffles, and giveaways. You can shop and stroll from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
And make sure you also bring donations for 10 Tampa Bay’s Cereal for Summer. Donate cereal and breakfast items to help feed hungry kids. The donated cereal goes to Feeding Tampa Bay, which distributes food to pantries in a 10-county area.
The following businesses have drop boxes:
- Atlas Body + Home (919 Central Ave.)
- EDGE Animal Hospital (913 1st Ave. N.)
- Gracie Pasta & Provisions (1431 Central Ave.)
- Green Bench Brewing Co. (1133 Baum Ave.)
- Machine Shop Barber Co. (915 Central Ave.)
- Pure With Love (1102 Central)
And if you can’t make it to Spring in the EDGE, you can continue to donate cereal at these businesses until May 14. You can also donate online here.
