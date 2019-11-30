ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay residents are shopping small this weekend with vendor markets all over town.

You prefer mom and pop shops to megastores, and you support them as often as possible.

Shopapalooza is celebrating its 10th year of bringing together hundreds of local vendors, like Melissa Lang, owner of Thread Appeal.

“The entire area, now that it’s in Vinoy Park has been set up as basically a small little community of what St. Pete is," said Lang from her Shopapalooza tent.

The two-day event features over 225 local vendors. Lang owns and manages Thread Appeal, a store in the Grand Central district. But that's not her only job.

“I still work a corporate job Monday through Friday as well, and then this is my little side hustle, weekend, nighttime gig,” said Lang.

She calls the business a labor of love.

For 10 years, Shopapalooza has been the first stop for shoppers looking for that perfect holiday gift. And for vendors, this weekend of sales means everything.

“It means the world to me," Lang said. "Because really when you put your heart into something like this, when you create a business like this, and it really is my side hustle, my side gig, I’m doing all of this from the bottom of my heart. And having people come in and sharing how much they love this place, or the items that I have. It means the world to me."

Shoppers are happy to support the businesses of their town, and vendors like Lang, are thrilled to call St. Pete their home.

“I one-hundred percent could not imagine ever having a business anywhere else," she said. "Just because of the camaraderie around here and this neighborhood that we have. Between these markets like we have today, and then also just the storefront and the neighborhood.”

