'Shores Acres Strong' relief fund launched to help survivors after Hurricane Idalia

A logo was created and can be purchased on some merchandise with proceeds going toward the relief fund.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One St. Petersburg community is continuing to recover from Hurricane Idalia.

Nearly one month after the storm, some people still can't return home. Now, a new effort is underway to help neighbors, especially those still displaced by the storm.

Giving back is how Karina Marin Kobil is processing what was lost.

"Luckily for us, we have somewhere to go," she said. "There are so many other people who are worse off and that's why I want to volunteer."

Kobil designed the "Shore Acres Strong" logo, which can now be found on shirts, bags, mugs, stickers, and all sorts of items. Together, with the help of the neighborhood's Civic Association, a relief fund was launched to help survivors.

Kevin Batdorf, the association's president, said at least 1,200 homes received various degrees of flood damage. Idalia was among the worst storms the neighborhood has seen.

"It's heartbreaking. I've broken down in tears too many times to talk," Batdorf said. "You see piles of furniture in people's lives, sitting on the side of the street."

While the relief is helping, Batdorf said he also hopes for more long-term solutions the next time the neighborhood faces flooding threats. For instance, the hope that more homes will be able to be raised and the process to apply for federal help is made simpler.

In the meantime, the relief fund and what it stands for is helping the community's spirit stay afloat.

"Whether we collect money or not, doesn't matter. The logo was cool and I think it talks to our spirit, and we are 'Shore Acres Strong,'" Batdorf said.