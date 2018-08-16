Two drivers are in custody after a road rage incident Wednesday, North Port police said.

According to police, the incident took place in the 500 block of U.S. Highway 41 after an altercation between the drivers.

One of the drivers made entry into the other's vehicle, and one of the subjects fired several rounds, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Police said all the subjects are in custody.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP