ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida students have been learning from home for weeks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Schools are set to re-open May 1 but an online petition posted Sunday to Change.org is urging state officials to reconsider and keep students home for the remainder of the school year.

Supporters say returning too soon could “put our teachers at risk and exponentially propagate the virus.” While younger people appear to be less susceptible to the virus, they are not immune, say researchers. They can also be asymptomatic carriers.

"If we allow children to gather they will likely spread or get the virus," Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said last week.

Gov. DeSantis said last week a decision on how the state will proceed beyond May 1 had not yet been determined.

The governor expressed his hope for students to be able to return to class in person, but only if it is safe. He also noted that dates when students across the state head back to the classroom could be decided on a county-by-county basis, as some areas are harder hit by the virus than others.

His office did not immediately respond to questions from 10News about the petition.

The latest models from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation show Florida has not yet hit its peak in coronavirus deaths. Updated projections show cases are expected to peak in early May.

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 25,000 people had signed the petition. The posted goal is 35,000.

