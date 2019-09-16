LAKELAND, Fla. — A 7th grader is recovering after a video of him being beaten in a locker room surfaced last week. His family says the teacher who was in there didn't do enough to protect their son.

"I mean not only was I disturbed, but I was enraged. It is so hard to watch" Lauren Springfield said.

A spokesperson with the Polk County school district confirmed there was a teacher responsible for supervising the students, but did not say whether the teacher was actually in the locker room when the fight happened. The teacher is being investigated.

Stephanie Yocum is President of the Polk Education Association. She says a teacher’s role during a student fight depends on the situation.

One time a fight broke out in Yocum’s classroom and she opted to hit the intercom button for help rather than try and physically intervene herself.

Yocum says teachers are protected if they physically intervene on behalf of students’ safety.

