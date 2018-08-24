SARASOTA COUNTY— Another no-swim advisory was lifted Saturday for a Sarasota County beach. Brohard Beach lifted the no-swim advisory Saturday.

The no-swim advisory signage at Siesta Beach in Sarasota was removed Friday after the water quality test results came back at a good level.

The beaches were closed Thursday along with three other beaches after Sarasota County Health officials found too much enterococcus bacteria present in a water quality test.

Health officials issued the advisory at Lido Casino Beach, Brohard Beach, Venice Pier Beach and Longboat Key Beach, as well as Siesta Beach, as a precaution.

Enterococcus bacteria can come from a variety of natural and human-made sources. These include pet waste, livestock, birds, wildlife, stormwater runoff and human sewage from failed septic systems and sewage spills.

The rapid response teams from Sarasota County and the City of Venice say they think the cause of the elevated bacteria levels is likely natural sources.

The teams have seen a lot of bird tracks on the beaches and along the shorelines. The team says that means it’s possible there is a large amount of bird activity, which can increase bacteria levels near the shore.

