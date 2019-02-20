TAMPA, Fla. — UPDATE: Wesley Thiessen has been found safe, deputies say.

***

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 63-year-old man who is in the early stages of dementia, Hillsborough County deputies say.

Wesley Thiessen was last seen about 7 p.m. Tuesday driving at North Florida Avenue and West 131st Avenue.

He is driving a white 2002 Ford Ranger with DQGN61. It has a white topper on the truck bed and a ladder rack.

He is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 165 pounds and was wearing a black hat, an Army fatigue T-shirt and khaki shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.

