PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — Have you seen Chuck Amos Cloud?
He’s an 83-year-old from Largo, and there has been a Silver Alert issued to help find him.
Deputies said he’s missing, and they believe he left his home in after 8:15 Thursday morning a white 2017 Toyota Corolla
Its Florida tag number is HZDV90, and there’s an American flag pennant on the rear driver’s side door, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office news release.
There’s also a Sheriff's Association license plate on the front bumper.
Deputies think Cloud was heading to his daughters’s home at 3446 Pocohontas Drive in Largo.
Cloud
He’s around 6 feet 2 inches tall, 220 lbs., with gray hair and blue eyes.
If you see him, please call the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.
