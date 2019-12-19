PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — Have you seen Chuck Amos Cloud?

He’s an 83-year-old from Largo, and there has been a Silver Alert issued to help find him.

Deputies said he’s missing, and they believe he left his home in after 8:15 Thursday morning a white 2017 Toyota Corolla

Its Florida tag number is HZDV90, and there’s an American flag pennant on the rear driver’s side door, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office news release.

There’s also a Sheriff's Association license plate on the front bumper.

Deputies think Cloud was heading to his daughters’s home at 3446 Pocohontas Drive in Largo.

Cloud

He’s around 6 feet 2 inches tall, 220 lbs., with gray hair and blue eyes.

If you see him, please call the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter