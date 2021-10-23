Silver Alert issued for 92-year-old Sarasota man

SARASOTA, Fla — Have you seen Frank Cefola?
The 92-year-old man was last seen when he left his home on Country Lakes Drive on Saturday, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office says.
Authorities say he is driving a 2018 black Hyundai Sonata with Florida tag Z18-JSM.
Law enforcement has issued a Silver Alert for Cefola.
The elderly man has a variety of medical conditions, the sheriff's office says, and he could be disoriented. Detectives believe he could have been in the North Port area earlier in the day.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.