Silver Alert issued for 92-year-old Sarasota man

Frank Cefola drove away from his Sarasota home Saturday and never returned, authorities say.

SARASOTA, Fla — Have you seen Frank Cefola?

The 92-year-old man was last seen when he left his home on Country Lakes Drive on Saturday, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office says.

Authorities say he is driving a 2018 black Hyundai Sonata with Florida tag Z18-JSM.

Law enforcement has issued a Silver Alert for Cefola.

The elderly man has a variety of medical conditions, the sheriff's office says, and he could be disoriented. Detectives believe he could have been in the North Port area earlier in the day.