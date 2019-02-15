LARGO, Fla. — Largo police issued a silver alert for a 73-year-old woman Friday and need your help finding her.

Pamela Anderson was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweater with a white undershirt and khaki capris-length pants and older white sneakers.

She is described as a white woman who is around 100 pounds with blonde/white hair and blue eyes.

Anderson was driving a burgundy Toyota Highlander with Maine license plate 6481NE.

Anyone with information about where she might be is asked to call the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730.

