A Silver Alert has been issued for an 83-year-old Dade City man, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said.

Teddy Croft was last seen Tuesday on Ernest Croft Road near Darby Community Church. He may be traveling in a dark green 2004 Ford F250 with Florida tag 325RBQ. It's a 4X4 and has a diesel tank in the bed.

He is 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a silky brown polo shorts, a blue hat and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at (352) 518-5000 or 911.

