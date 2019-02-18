LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Silver Alert for a 98-year-old man missing from Longboat Key.

FDLE said Harber Hall was last seen Monday on Gulf of Mexico Drive. He is wearing a blue sweater with tan pants and was traveling north off of Longboat Key.

Authorities said he may be traveling in a 2003 green Jaguar with a tan top, model S-type, with Florida tag number Y64KBN.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call FDLE at 1-888-356-4774 or the Longboat Key Police Department at 941-316-1977 or 911.

