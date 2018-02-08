A Silver Alert has been issued for 70-year-old Marion Oaks man, the Marion County Sheriff's Office says.
Michael G. Parente was last seen about 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at his home in the 4500 block of 156th Place SW. He may be heading to Jacksonville in a gray 2007 Ford Ranger pickup with Florida tag 030RDD.
He is 5-foot-8 and 240 pounds, and he was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and green pants.
He needs medication and he suffers from memory loss.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.
Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.