A Silver Alert has been issued for 70-year-old Marion Oaks man, the Marion County Sheriff's Office says.

Michael G. Parente was last seen about 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at his home in the 4500 block of 156th Place SW. He may be heading to Jacksonville in a gray 2007 Ford Ranger pickup with Florida tag 030RDD.

He is 5-foot-8 and 240 pounds, and he was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and green pants.

He needs medication and he suffers from memory loss.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

