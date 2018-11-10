A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 88-year-old Sarasota man.

Jack Scotti is 5-foot-6, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and red shirt and blue shorts.

He was driving a blue Toyota Camry with Florida tag N335FK.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sarasota police at (941) 316-1201.

